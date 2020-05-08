Oprah Winfrey has been advising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they resigned as royalty

Earlier this week it was revealed that when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles in late March, they moved into Tyler Perry's $ 18 million Beverly Hills mansion. A new report claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex connected with Perry through a mutual friend: Oprah Winfrey.

According to The GuardianSince making their Megxit announcement earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have benefited from the "Oprah connection." Winfrey has reportedly connected the Duke and Duchess with her intimate circle of famous and wealthy Americans to assist the couple in their transition to life in North America.

Prince Harry and Winfrey collaborated on an Apple TV mental health documentary series, and have allegedly taken the couple "under their wing,quot; ever since. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also have connections with A-listers such as George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Winfrey connected Harry and Meghan with Perry when they were looking for a place to stay after leaving the UK in January. The Duke and Duchess originally moved to Vancouver Island in Canada, but ended up moving to Perry's Los Angeles home just before the borders were closed due to COVID-19.

Perry's home sits on 22 acres in a gated community and has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. In addition to Perry, Oprah introduced Harry and Meghan to their best friend, Gayle King. The CBS morning news anchor is said to have attended Meghan's baby shower in New York last year, and the two women have gotten close.

Winfrey attended Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018, but she insists she had no influence on the couple when they decided to walk away from Harry's family. She said, "They don't need my help to figure out what's best for them."

Oprah Winfrey said that she "1,000 percent,quot; supported Harry and Meghan's decision to leave life as royalty and move to the United States. She believes that Harry did what he had to do for his wife and son, Archie Harrison, and does not believe that anyone has the right to say anything about the decision.

The reaction on social media that Harry and Meghan live in Tyler Perry's house has not been good, as the couple don't seem to be paying their own bills. However, it is not publicly known if the couple rents the property or if they stay in the house as guests.



