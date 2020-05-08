On-demand food delivery apps are allowing minors to order alcohol, regulators say

Food and beverage delivery services such as DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats helped in an increase in alcohol deliveries to minors in California last month, the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) discovered in a new investigation. And due to relaxed restrictions around the delivery and delivery of alcohol during COVID-19, the problem worsens, regulators say.

%MINIFYHTML609c70a18c3b399e07a141afc1417bf317%

The results of the investigation, published as an industry notice on the ABC website, say that "recent Department compliance actions have revealed that third-party delivery services are routinely delivering alcoholic beverages to minors." , and that "many licensees and the delivery services they use do not comply with a variety of other legal obligations." The situation is being exacerbated by the pandemic due to "a marked increase in deliveries,quot; once the state began allowing the sale and delivery of take-away cocktails and other forms of liquor in March.

"Third-party delivery services routinely deliver alcoholic beverages to minors."

The investigation was stimulated by an April article in The Washington Post, which also first reported on the findings of the investigation on Friday, detailing how easily Uber Eats customers could order alcohol for delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic without needing to show proper age verification. DoorDash, Postmates and Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The chargeIn their tests of alcohol delivery through on-demand apps in California, they found that some drivers left drinks outside without interacting with customers, and the apps allowed ordering alcohol without an accompanying food, which is against state regulations. on the delivery of alcoholic beverages. The problem is pressing for both on-demand apps and the restaurants they serve, as both could be criminally responsible for selling and delivering alcohol to minors, The charge reports.

%MINIFYHTML609c70a18c3b399e07a141afc1417bf318%

California regulators say the failure lies primarily in on-demand delivery services, as those platforms and their controllers often fail to properly identify customers and abide by other state rules. In the case of Uber Eats, which does not allow the official sale of alcohol and therefore does not have an ID verification mechanism built into the app, some partner restaurants sold alcohol anyway and did so without verifying the age of the client. delivery. DoorDash and Postmates have identification controls built into their apps because they both officially endorse alcohol sales, but regulators say delivery drivers often ignore those guidelines.

“The Department has recently carried out enforcement actions across the state and found significant violations of the law. Most worryingly, minors can routinely purchase alcohol through restaurant deliveries, ”the ad says. "There have been cases where the licensee's own employees have done so, but a much higher rate has been observed among third-party delivery services. Licensees are responsible for these illegal deliveries, and the Department encourages licensees to review the practices of and dependence on these services. "

"Delivery staff ignores guidelines."

Regulators say DoorDash, Uber, and Postmates, which it declines to name directly but are the dominant food and beverage delivery apps in California, have guidelines in place to protect against alcohol delivery to minors. "But those guidelines are being largely ignored by delivery personnel," the notice says.

In their investigation, ABC officials ordered around 200 alcoholic beverages over the course of multiple weekends using on-demand apps and individual restaurant and bar delivery services, and in some cases used lures under the age of 21 as recipients, The charge reports. Restaurants and bars illegally supplied alcohol to less than one in four deliveries in the test, or a 25 percent failure rate, while on-demand applications did so four out of five, or a staggering 80 failure rate. percent.

ABC says it saw on-demand app failure rates improve after initially contacting companies, but half of all child deliveries are still slipping, The charge reports. ABC cannot sanction the companies themselves, so further action could involve going after drivers or restaurants, and ABC is warning Uber and other platforms that it may have to do so if the situation continues.