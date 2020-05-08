Olly Murs expresses remorse for his joke & # 39; Penis in Pringles Can & # 39;

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Troublemaker & # 39; He has found himself in trouble after posting his girlfriend's offensive prank, Amelia Tank, on a social media platform.

Olly Murs He apologized for filming an offensive penis prank on his girlfriend and posting it online.

The Brit thought it would be a hoot to empty a can of Pringles fries, cut the bottom out, and place his manhood in the tube while sitting on a couch, and then ask his partner, Amelia Tank, to get a snack.

When he reached into the tube, the Tik Tok video stopped and Olly said, "Say hello to my little friend."

The 35-year-old "Troublemaker" singer thought it was funny at the time, but a backlash from fans forced him to rethink his actions.

"So I had a few days to think about this, and I wanted to apologize to anyone who has been offended by my social videos," he wrote on social media on Thursday, May 7. "My intention was to make people smile and laugh during these difficult times."