OC company looking to fill hundreds of supermarket jobs – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County-based SAS Retail Services is seeking to fill thousands of grocery store positions across the country, with more than 200 jobs here in Southern California.

Justin Yancey says SAS hires about 50 retailers across the country, most from supermarkets and pharmacies. They started with Ralphs supermarkets about 20 years ago and now work with dozens of major chains, including Whole Foods, Food 4 Less, and Walgreens.

Yancey says the pandemic has brought unique challenges but also job opportunities.

"It is a combination of high-risk associates who cannot work. It is a combination of increased needs for our retail partners," he said. "And right now, we are just getting back to normal in our daily work. So we are always hiring throughout the year."

While the retail experience is excellent, Yancey says it's not necessary. They do virtual interviews and the hiring process is quick.

