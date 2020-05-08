NY Film Fest Continues To Explore Live Items For Fall Issue, Introduces Program Changes – Up News Info

Organizers of the New York Film Festival, one of the city's cultural events hardest hit by COVID-19, say they are still exploring a variety of settings for the 58th edition this fall, including live events.

Delivering a combination of in-person and digital experiences remains the goal, Film at Lincoln Center said, confirming the time from September 25 to October 11. A final decision on the format is expected this summer.

Navigating a path to September is a daily process that balances security protocols, logistics, and film industry acceptance. Half of Film's staff at Lincoln Center has been suspended, NYFF director Eugene Hernández said in an interview with Up News Info, and the organization has suffered a severe financial blow from the pandemic.

Related story Noma Dumezweni from Broadway reads chapter 2 of the streaming series "Harry Potter at Home"

"NYFF is part of the cultural history of our city," Hernandez said from his old apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, where he has been quarantined. “As an institution in New York, it has this legacy and this history. The 58th New York Film Festival will take place. We have many things we have to discover about how it will happen.

Along with updating its prospects for the fall, the organization also unveiled a renewed scheduling structure and a new selection committee and advisory roles. Dennis Lim, the festival's director of programming, said the changes were contemplated before COVID-19. "We believe that our new template is one that we can adapt for this uncertain year," he said.

In an interview with Up News Info, Lim said that he and Hernandez, who were appointed to their current roles in February, "both agreed that the festival needed some streamlining." The 2011 expansion of the Lincoln Center film component added displays and resources, he said, but "that expansion resulted in a larger festival that was not always so easy to navigate, especially for people who don't know us."

Unlike the dilemmas of other festivals, which have a dual role as commercial markets, considerations for New York focus more on its ability to function as a showcase in 2020 as it has for decades. Last year's edition started with the world premiere of the Irish, a major contender for the awards season.

With new leadership, the festival's offerings will be streamlined into five banner sections: Home

Blackboard, currents, reflectors, revivals and conversations. The Main Slate selection committee has been expanded to

five members The festival is also bringing new voices to its general curatorial team, which now,

Aiming to expand and diversify our reach, consists of programming at Film at Lincoln Center

staff and an international roster of programmers and consultants.

"Our objective in reviewing the structure of the festival was to clarify and strengthen the identity of this venerable

event while leaving room for discovery and surprise. We begin the work of rethinking the festival.

before this public health crisis, and we believe that our new template is one that we can adapt for this

uncertain year, "Lim said." Our programming exists to defend the films we believe in and to bring those films to demanding audiences in New York City and beyond. The current situation forces us to think more deeply and imaginatively about what That can mean. I am excited and grateful to work with this exceptional team of programmers and consultants to put together a lineup that we can share with our audience this fall. "