Nostalgia is very real in The Baby-Sitters Club Teaser

The Nanny Club is back in action. The first look at the new series of 10 episodes of RADIANCE& # 39; s Rachel Shukert and Wide city& # 39; s Lucia Aniello It's a blast from the past with that transparent phone that all your friends had when they were growing up.

based on Ann M. MartinThe book series of the same name, Martin is also a producer on the series, The Nanny Club follows the friendship and adventures of high school students Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as they start their childcare business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Alice Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, Kristy's single mother, and Mark Feuerstein like Watson Brewer.