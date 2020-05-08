Nostalgia is very real in The Baby-Sitters Club Teaser

Netflix
The Nanny Club is back in action. The first look at the new series of 10 episodes of RADIANCE& # 39; s Rachel Shukert and Wide city& # 39; s Lucia Aniello It's a blast from the past with that transparent phone that all your friends had when they were growing up.
based on Ann M. MartinThe book series of the same name, Martin is also a producer on the series, The Nanny Club follows the friendship and adventures of high school students Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as they start their childcare business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Alice Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, Kristy's single mother, and Mark Feuerstein like Watson Brewer.
Executive producers include Shukert, Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.
Watch a teaser for the series, which was first announced in February 2019, below.
"I am amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Nanny Club After all these years, and I am honored to continue to listen to the readers, now grown up, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers, who say they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and his friends. . So I am very excited about the upcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere, "Martin said in a statement.
A film version of The Nanny Club came out in 1995 starring starring Schuyler Fisk, Rachel Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik. A television adaptation aired in 1990 on HBO and lasted only one season. There are more than 200 Babysitting Club books licensed in more than 20 territories and more than 180 million copies sold.
The Nanny Club premieres Friday, July 3 on Netflix.
