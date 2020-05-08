North Texas Robotics Company makes face shields for those on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML0a674030afbcaa230e934c9a61c38fcc15%

– Vex Robotics typically focuses on products for schools and robotics teams around the world, but right now they are focused on the front line.

They have transformed their Greenville facility into a hub for the manufacture of face shields they call "RobotShields."

"We have released them to local hospitals, police departments, sheriff's departments, to any first responders who have asked that we have donated," said Vex Robotics President and CEO Tony Norman.

The shields were designed by a Houston high school robotics team.

They are made with adjustable elastic straps designed to fit a variety of sizes.

They can be disinfected and reused.

Norman said the demand is more than they bargained for, but they are working hard to produce around 250 escudos an hour.

"As soon as the materials come in, we produce them in days and they all go out the door," he said.

Vex is also doing "Ear Savers,quot;.

They can be placed around the masks to make them more comfortable on longer shifts.

For more information on how to buy, request a donation, or even make your own, click here.

