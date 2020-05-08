Noma Dumezweni from Broadway reads Chapter 2 of "Harry Potter at Home" – Up News Info

Noma Dumezweni continues where Daniel Radcliffe left off: the Harry potter and the cursed boy the actress reads chapter two of Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone in the latest installment of an ongoing broadcast series designed to isolate children (and their parents).

The new installment in the series is now available at www.HarryPotterAtHome.com.

Dumezweni, who created the role of Hermione Granger in Harry potter and the cursed boy in the West End and on Broadway, read Chapter Two of Sorcerer's Stone, "The Vanishing Crystal".

Radcliffe opened the series by reading the first chapter earlier this week. Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim and Eddie Redmayne are also expected to narrate in the coming weeks, with others to be announced. Readings from the book's 17 chapters will be published in mid-summer, with new videos posted at http://www.harrypotterathome.com. An audio-only version will be available for free on Spotify.

the Harry potter at home The project is an initiative developed by Wizarding World Digital and J.K. Rowling's agents, The Blair Partnership, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In association with Wizarding World are Warner Bros. Bloomsbury, Scholastic, and Pottermore Publishing. The initiative includes an open teacher license that allows them to post recordings of themselves reading Harry Potter stories on educational platforms and networks.