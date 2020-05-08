Noah Cyrus tells critics to cool down the F-ks at Fiery Clapback

Noah Cyrus He did not hold back.
Last Thursday, the 20-year-old singer and famous younger sister of Miley Cyrus He turned to social media to give Twitter users a piece of his mind.
"I'm so tired of everyone commenting on everything I've done since I was a kid," she tweeted without a word. "Everyone is going to say that I am breathing badly later."
The star continued: "I am aware that there are many of you who do not like me or my appearance. You have made it very clear since I was probably under 12 years old. I am used to that. But for younger children, for Please don't let them grow up with that kind of hatred. Does anyone just want to relax? "
It's a topic Cyrus recently addressed in an interview for "The Mischief Issue,quot; by tmrw, in which she remembered "hiding from the world,quot; in her room when she was a young teenager, far from the intimidation she faced, being constantly approached in relation to her older sister and compared to her famous family.
"Someone who doesn't even come up to you and call you by name?" Noah told the magazine. "That will really screw you up when you were a kid, it will make you feel like the population doesn't care about you, not even so they know your name."
He also spoke out against how celebrities are treated online and how people behave on the Internet as if there were no consequences.
"I think the weird thing about people on the internet is that they think that if you have a well-known last name, whatever they tell you won't hurt your feelings or whatever they say about you couldn't reach you or hurt you," he said. she.
"There is no mercy for people who see you only as an audience. I would say that what bothers me most is that people think they can say what they want, and it really does not have a consequence. Or it does not affect anything because it is said through The Internet. There's so much power on the Internet. Whether you're known or not, it still hurts someone so bad to read the s – t I've been reading since I was very young. Many people understand it every day, and it's so screwed up, man ".
Back on Twitter, Cyrus focused on the positive side. As she tweeted, "I have a beautiful ep that will be out on May 15 and everyone can beat it."
