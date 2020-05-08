Noah Cyrus tells critics to cool down the F-ks at Fiery Clapback

Noah Cyrus He did not hold back.

Last Thursday, the 20-year-old singer and famous younger sister of Miley Cyrus He turned to social media to give Twitter users a piece of his mind.

"I'm so tired of everyone commenting on everything I've done since I was a kid," she tweeted without a word. "Everyone is going to say that I am breathing badly later."

The star continued: "I am aware that there are many of you who do not like me or my appearance. You have made it very clear since I was probably under 12 years old. I am used to that. But for younger children, for Please don't let them grow up with that kind of hatred. Does anyone just want to relax? "

It's a topic Cyrus recently addressed in an interview for "The Mischief Issue,quot; by tmrw, in which she remembered "hiding from the world,quot; in her room when she was a young teenager, far from the intimidation she faced, being constantly approached in relation to her older sister and compared to her famous family.