Noah Cyrus lashes out at enemies on Twitter Rant

The singer of & # 39; Make Me (Cry) & # 39; She is furious on social media because she is fed up with internet trolls for finding fault with every little thing she did since she was young.

Noah Cyrus He lashed out at his enemies in a furious Twitter protest, as he urged critics not to let younger generations "grow up with that hatred."

The 20-year-old singer and younger sister of Miley Cyrus She posted a series of tweets on Friday, May 8, 2020, calling people to "comment on everything she has done since she was a child."

"I'm so fucking tired of commenting on every damn thing I've done since I was a fucked-up kid," she raged. "Everyone is going to say that I am breathing badly later."

"I am very aware that there are many of you who do not like me or my appearance. You have made this very clear since I was probably under 12 years old. I am used to that. But for younger children, please do not Let it grow … with that kind of hatred. Does anyone bother you to relax? "

She finished, "I have a beautiful ep coming out on May 15 and all of you can get the shit out of it. (Sic)"

Noah & # 39; s "EP The end of everything"is available to reserve now.

