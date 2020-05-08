Noah Cyrus lashes out at enemies on Twitter Rant

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Make Me (Cry) & # 39; She is furious on social media because she is fed up with internet trolls for finding fault with every little thing she did since she was young.

Up News Info –

Noah Cyrus He lashed out at his enemies in a furious Twitter protest, as he urged critics not to let younger generations "grow up with that hatred."

%MINIFYHTMLd90665833d979435c5990dd79784fb7915%

The 20-year-old singer and younger sister of Miley Cyrus She posted a series of tweets on Friday, May 8, 2020, calling people to "comment on everything she has done since she was a child."

%MINIFYHTMLd90665833d979435c5990dd79784fb7916%

"I'm so fucking tired of commenting on every damn thing I've done since I was a fucked-up kid," she raged. "Everyone is going to say that I am breathing badly later."

"I am very aware that there are many of you who do not like me or my appearance. You have made this very clear since I was probably under 12 years old. I am used to that. But for younger children, please do not Let it grow … with that kind of hatred. Does anyone bother you to relax? "

She finished, "I have a beautiful ep coming out on May 15 and all of you can get the shit out of it. (Sic)"

Noah & # 39; s "EP The end of everything"is available to reserve now.