Nicki Minaj hints that she may be pregnant

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Nicki Minaj has once again hinted that she might be pregnant when she took to Twitter to participate in a question-and-answer session with her fans.

A fan asked the rap star if she had been cooking in quarantine:

"Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Besides my famous cheeseburgers. Very good. I really had cravings for red meat and then cravings for salad with additional jalapeños. I ordered Chkn nachos that didn't come with jalapeños. Who does that? Wow." she tweeted.

