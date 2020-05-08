Nicki Minaj hints that she may be pregnant

Rapper Nicki Minaj has once again hinted that she might be pregnant when she took to Twitter to participate in a question-and-answer session with her fans.

A fan asked the rap star if she had been cooking in quarantine:

"Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Besides my famous cheeseburgers. Very good. I really had cravings for red meat and then cravings for salad with additional jalapeños. I ordered Chkn nachos that didn't come with jalapeños. Who does that? Wow." she tweeted.

Another fan asked about his leads in "Say So (Remix) from Doja Cat: Nicki confirmed that he was not vomiting but that he was nauseous and had been urinating a lot, and then asked what that could mean.

He even went so far as to say that he may be posting a tummy photo in a couple of months.

Nicki has yet to officially confirm her pregnancy, and she has sparked speculation before as she and Kenneth Petty regularly posted photos of him rubbing her belly.