NHL Global Series 2020: League, NHLPA announce postponement of international games

In November, just an hour before the album launched in Stockholm, Sweden, for the conclusion of the 2019 Global Series, the NHL had announced the 2020 version.

Now, with the global pandemic of COVID-19 still keeping sports on hiatus, the NHL and the Players Association announced on April 8 the postponement of the 2020 Global Series.

The Global Series would feature the Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, Colorado Avalanche, and Columbus Blue Jackets. It would have marked the fourth season in a row, and the ninth overall, that the NHL was playing abroad. Boston and Colorado would have met in the Czech Republic for the sixth game of the NHL regular season. Nashville and Columbus were due to meet in Helsinki, Finland, playing in the eighth and ninth games of the regular season in the country.

"We are disappointed by the postponement of our trip to Finland, but we look forward to the opportunity to play in front of passionate Finnish hockey fans in the future," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in the press release. of the team. Kekalainen hails from Kuopio, Finland and is the first general manager of the league to be born in Europe.

Games in Europe are nothing new to Boston, Colorado and Columbus, all of whom have played regular-season games in Europe. When games happen, they hope to have better results as they combined for a 2-3-1 record. Nashville divided two regular-season games in Japan with Pittsburgh in 2000 and will make its European debut.

What were the dates and times of the Global 2020 Series?

The dates were not officially announced, but the Bruins and Predators were expected to play in September 2020, which is usually when training camp ends. Nashville and Columbus will meet later in the fall for a two-game series.

Where was the Global Series going to be played?

Boston and Nashville were due to wrap up training camps in Europe before facing off and starting their 2020-21 NHL regular seasons at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. Before meeting in Prague, the Bruins had to train in Mannheim, Germany, and face Adler Mannheim at SAP Arena in an exhibition game. The Predators headed to Bern, Switzerland, and will play SC Bern at the PostFinance Arena.

Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets were going to play their games at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland.

Who are the players from Finland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland?

Switzerland: Roman Josi (Predators), Yannick Weber (Predators)

Czech Republic: David Krejci (Bruins), David Pastrnak (Bruins)

Finland: Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche), Joonas Donskoi (Avalanche), Markus Nutivaara (Blue Jackets), Joonas Korpisalo (Blue Jackets)

What did the players say about the Global Series when it was originally announced?

David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins): “I was very excited to know that the Boston Bruins would return to my home country to play in the NHL Global Series 2020 in Prague. I remember driving to the O2 Arena as a kid to see the Bruins play with the Coyotes in 2010 for the NHL Premiere games. The passionate fans and the atmosphere were something I will never forget: I am eager to feel that energy again from the ice in Prague and Mannheim. "

Roman Josi (Nashville Predators): "It means a lot to our entire organization to have the opportunity to play in the Czech Republic and Switzerland," said Josi. "We are proud of what our franchise has accomplished over the past two seasons and we are now fortunate to play in not only the Winter Classic, but the Global Series as well. We are all honored to have the opportunity to play in Europe. and everyone on the team is excited about the opportunity.

"It is really great for me and Yannick to play a game in Bern." Before coming to North America, Bern was the only team he had played for growth, and he saw them play when he was little. I grew up five minutes from his track and he is my hometown club, it will be very special for me and I can't wait for the game.

David Krejci (Boston Bruins): “Opening the season in Prague and Northern Ireland in 2010 was a very special experience to share with my family, friends and teammates. It was the beginning of a year that I will always remember. Growing up in Czech was my dream to play in the NHL, so being able to play in more NHL games in Europe means a lot to me personally. I think it's great that the League continues to grow the game and bring hockey to different countries around the world. "

Jarmo Kekalainen (General Manager of Columbus Blue Jackets): The Columbus Blue Jackets are proud and excited to participate in next year's NHL Global Series in our twentieth season as a member of the National Hockey League. It means a lot to me personally, knowing how passionate Finnish hockey fans are, to be a part of taking our team to the place where my NHL dreams started as a young hockey player. ”

