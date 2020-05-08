NFL star Tracy Walker remembers deceased cousin Ahmaud Arbery

This Friday, May 8, it would have marked Ahmaud Arbery26th birthday.

And while he's no longer with them, the Arbery family is finding solace in the fact that Georgia state authorities arrested suspects. Gregory McMichael64 years old and his son Travis, 34, just the day before.

For months, the family had been waiting for the two men to be arrested for allegedly shooting Ahmaud, an unarmed man who was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood on February 23. His requests for help were finally answered when a video of The Alleged Encounter was leaked to the public.

The footage of the shooting sparked a protest from people across the country, including Taylor Swift, Gabrielle Union and more.

Now Ahmaud's cousin Tracy walkerA security for the Detroit Lions is sharing what the flow of support means to him and his family. He exclusively tells E! News: "It is amazing to have so much support, that many people support a simple cause, and that is justice … That is all we could ask for."