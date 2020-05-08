NFL star Tracy Walker remembers deceased cousin Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud Arbery family
This Friday, May 8, it would have marked Ahmaud Arbery26th birthday.
And while he's no longer with them, the Arbery family is finding solace in the fact that Georgia state authorities arrested suspects. Gregory McMichael64 years old and his son Travis, 34, just the day before.
For months, the family had been waiting for the two men to be arrested for allegedly shooting Ahmaud, an unarmed man who was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood on February 23. His requests for help were finally answered when a video of The Alleged Encounter was leaked to the public.
The footage of the shooting sparked a protest from people across the country, including Taylor Swift, Gabrielle Union and more.
Now Ahmaud's cousin Tracy walkerA security for the Detroit Lions is sharing what the flow of support means to him and his family. He exclusively tells E! News: "It is amazing to have so much support, that many people support a simple cause, and that is justice … That is all we could ask for."
Tracy, who last saw Ahmaud in February, also hopes that the public will not forget her cousin, even when justice is properly served. He says Ahmaud's death should serve as a reminder that people in this country, regardless of race, "cannot continue to live like this."
"It's crazy that a man ran alone and just exercised and was knocked down," says Walker. "We cannot continue to kill and kill each other. That is not right. We cannot continue the violence." He adds that his wish is for the country to "learn from this,quot; and find a way to "grow together,quot; so that people can feel "safer,quot; in this world.
And Tracy is sure that Ahmaud would want the same too.
Walker recalls that his cousin "was a person full of laughter and joy,quot;, who dedicated himself to life with the aim of making people smile. When Tracy would lose a soccer game, she knew she could trust Ahmaud to "brighten,quot; her day. "He would be the type to just frown at everyone by telling a simple joke."
Without the 25-year-old, his family's days feel a little less jovial, according to the soccer player. He shares, "We definitely miss his presence, I mean, it is as simple as that. It was a blessing in our lives and, frankly, he is gone. We can never bring him back and that is the sad part of it. We will never have you smiling on this earth down here with us. "
"But like I said, we know he's in a better place and he's smiling at us and he wants us to continue living our lives. That's all we can do and we just have to keep moving forward," says Walker.
In a statement issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Friday, they assured that there will be an independent investigation into the handling of the Arbery case. The statement says in part: "The result of this incident left more than one victim, and we want to make sure that Ahmaud Arbery's family is not further traumatized. With that, it is of utmost importance to us that this investigation, as With everything we do, it will be done exhaustively and expeditiously to ensure that justice is done. "
