Newsom orders mail ballots to be sent to every voter in California – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML0dc447aa86cd47b9ac4ce571c88bfb4e15%

– Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday asking that every voter in the state receive a ballot by mail for the November election.

The 20.6 million registered voters in the state will receive a ballot by mail under the order, the first in California history.

Newsom noted public health concerns about voters who flocked to the mass voting centers and said he does not think COVID-19 will have abated by the time of the November elections.

The order requires election officials in each county to mail ballots to all registered voters. Californians who may need access to in-person voting opportunities, including people with disabilities, people who speak languages ​​other than English, the homeless and others, will still be able to access in-person voting opportunities, Newsom said. .

%MINIFYHTML0dc447aa86cd47b9ac4ce571c88bfb4e16%

"Elections and the right to vote are fundamental to our democracy," Newsom said. “No Californian should be forced to risk their health to exercise their right to vote. Mail-in ballots are not a perfect solution for everyone, and I hope that our public health experts and the continued partnership of the Secretary of State and the Legislature to create safer in-person opportunities for Californians who cannot vote. mail."

The governor added that if counties "are still unclear about in-person voting opportunities and other details,quot; by the end of May, a new executive order can be issued.