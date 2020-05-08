New York Nurse in Hospital Management of COVID-19: People are Being Killed!

A Nevada nurse who traveled from her home state to help New York deal with the COVID-19 pandemic says that hospitals are "murdering people,quot; and citing her "gross negligence,quot; as the reason.

In an emotional Facebook Live video, the nurse describes how patients are not dying from the virus, but are being "killed,quot; for "gross negligence and complete medical mismanagement."

"I am literally telling you that these people are being killed," says Nicole Sirotek in the shocking video.

She continued, "legitimately I don't even know what to do anymore. Even advocacy groups don't care about these people," she said crying. "Black lives don't matter here."

He even claims that they have not been treating patients with COVID-19.

"No one is listening. They don't care what is happening to these people. They don't. I literally come here every day and watch them kill them," he said.

Check out the full haunting video below.