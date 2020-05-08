New York boy dies, suspected rare virus-related syndrome

NEW YORK – A boy died in a Manhattan hospital this week of what appeared to be a rare coronavirus-related syndrome causing life-threatening inflammation in critical organs and blood vessels in children, the hospital said.

If confirmed, it would be the first known death in New York related to the mysterious new syndrome, which according to authorities began to appear in recent weeks.

Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, where the boy was being treated, did not provide further information on the victim.

"While it is concerning that children are affected, we must emphasize that, as far as we know so far, it appears to be a very rare condition," said Lucia Lee, spokeswoman for the Mount Sinai Health System.

On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said 73 children in the state had been hospitalized with the new syndrome.

In a notice to healthcare providers, state health officials said that most children believed to have "pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome,quot; had also tested positive for, or antibodies to, the coronavirus.

On Monday night, the New York City Department of Health released a bulletin, asking doctors to report any cases of the syndrome. The bulletin said city health authorities were aware of 15 of those cases, involving patients ages 2 to 15, who have been in intensive care units since April 17.

The symptoms, seen in a small but growing number of children infected with the disease caused by the coronavirus, appear to be directed at the heart and coronary arteries of children infected with the disease. Doctors say the symptom has led children to a kind of toxic shock as their blood pressure plummets and their hearts can't send enough blood to their vital organs.

The strange symptoms bear some resemblance to Kawasaki syndrome, a separate disease that can cause sudden inflammation of the heart and cause coronary blockages in children.

Doctors say the inflammatory condition does not appear to be driven by COVID-19's lung attack, a hallmark of adult coronavirus infection. In contrast, in children with inflammatory syndrome, the virus appears to be attacking their heart.

The number of children in the United States showing signs of this new syndrome, which was first detected in Europe last month, is still small, although there is still no robust data on the exact number of cases.

