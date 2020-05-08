New social-minded app offers help keep runners motivated – Up News Info

Charge Running is an application that allows you to run live alongside other runners, as well as live coaching to help you get far. It is called the most social career experience you can have yourself.

Runners Catherine and Matt Chenoweth of Coon Rapids say it increases the motivation and sense of community that has been lost in trying to cope with the outbreak by limiting face-to-face contact.

The app gives you unlimited access to live race classes and virtual races, the ability to race racers anywhere in the world in real time, a live leaderboard that shows where you are in the pack to keep pressing, feedback from coaches and group chats with fellow runners.

It is compatible with iOS, Android and Apple Watch.

It costs $ 15 a month, but it's free to pay for the first two weeks.