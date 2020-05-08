New England Patriots 2020 regular season schedule

The Patriots have released their schedule for the 2020 NFL season.

There are several high-profile matchups on the schedule, including a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to face Super Bowl MVP LIV Patrick Mahomes and reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, a return to Gillette Stadium for former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. , and a matchup on Sunday night against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite the departure of veteran quarterback Tom Brady and other stars, the Patriots are slated to have five nationally televised prime-time games, consistent with what the team has had in years past. In each of the last five calendar announcements, New England has had five primetime games.

The team will also experience their first week of rest since Week 5 in 2010.

Based on their opponents' winning percentages in 2019, the Patriots have the toughest schedule in the league. The Ravens are the easiest.

Below is the full New England schedule, in case the NFL season starts as planned:

Week 1: vs. Miami, Sunday, September 13, 1 p.m.

Week 2: @ Seattle, Sunday, September 20, 8:20 p.m.

Week 3: vs. Las Vegas, Sunday, September 27, 1 p.m.

Week 4: @ Kansas City, Sunday, October 4 and 4; 25 p.m.

Week 5: vs. Denver, Sunday, October 11, 1 p.m.

Week 6: Goodbye

Week 7: vs. San Francisco, Sunday, October 25, 4:25 p.m.

Week 8: @ Buffalo, Sunday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m.

Week 9: @ New York Jets, Monday, Nov. 9, 8:15 p.m.

Week 10: vs Baltimore, Sunday, Nov. 15, 8:20 p.m.

Week 11: @ Houston, Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m.

Week 12: vs. Arizona, Sunday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m.

Week 13: @ Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, December 6, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: @ Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 10, 8:20 p.m.

Week 15: @ Miami, Sunday, December 20, 1 p.m.

Week 16: vs. Buffalo, Monday, December 28, 8:15 p.m.

Week 17: vs. New York Jets, Sunday, January 3, 1 p.m.