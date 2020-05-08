New details emerge in Ahmaud Arbery's case: Gregory McMichael previously investigated Ahmaud according to prosecutor

TSR Updatez: A new explosive disclosure of the Ahmaud Arbery case has revealed that Gregory McMichael, one of the men accused of Ahmaud's murder, had previously investigated him while working for the district attorney's office.

Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill revealed in his challenge letter that his son, a prosecutor from the Brunswick District Attorney's office, and Gregory McMichael, who was once an investigator at the same office "They both helped with the above processing." of Arbery, "according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

McMichael, a former Glynn County police officer, told Glynn police that he recognized Ahmaud, 25, from surveillance video that captured a recent robbery in his mostly white neighborhood and planned to make a citizen arrest.

But when Ahmaud was in high school, McMichael reportedly investigated Ahmaud, who was sentenced to five years of probation as the first felon on charges of carrying a gun on campus and various charges of obstructing a law enforcement officer. .

McMichael, who retired from the district attorney's office a little over a year ago, did not mention his work in that investigation to the police, although it is unknown whether he recalled it at the time.

Barnhill wrote that he learned of his son and McMichael's ties to Ahmaud "three or four weeks,quot; earlier.

He did not say why he waited so long to recuse himself, but stated that "a local rabble rouser has addressed this cause by posting wild and indeed incorrect and legally incorrect allegations on Facebook and other social media formats that require marches and physical attacks. " be done against the McMichaels in their homes and in their son's home.

It was a crucial decision, according to Ahmaud's family lawyer, Lee Merritt, who said: "The case would not have been billed to a grand jury and the McMichaels would have gotten away with it."

In a letter to the Glynn County Police, Barnhill wrote that the criminal charges were unwarranted against Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, who appeared to fire all three shots, and a third man, William Bryan, who helped them corner Ahmaud on February 23.

The prosecutor claimed that Ahmaud, who was unarmed, initiated contact with Travis McMichael.

"This family is no stranger to the local criminal justice system," Barnhill wrote in his letter to Carr. "As far as we can tell, Ahmaud's older brother has gone to prison in the past and is currently in Glynn prison, without bail, pending a new trial for serious crime. " It also appears that a cousin has been prosecuted by DA Johnson's office. "

Merritt wanted to know what that had to do with Ahmaud's shots.

"This speaks to the broader issue of mass incarceration," said Merritt. "If blacks have some kind of criminal record that justifies their murder."

We will have to see how this new information will be developed in this case.