New baby Gerber is the first adopted spokesperson in the company's history

Have you seen baby Magnolia? Gerber's new spokesperson is not only as cute as a button, but the adorable baby has made history as the first adopted baby to be honored.

Magnolia Earl, a native of Ross, California, won the hearts of the judges with her "cheerful expression, playful smile, and warm and inviting eyes," Gerber said in a press release.

Lil ’Magnolia was chosen from more than 327,000 entries, and will be featured on the company's social media channels and in its advertising campaigns throughout the year, according to @CNN.

“At a time when we long for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that unite us: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes far beyond biology, ”said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka in a statement.

Magnolia's mother Courtney Earl said in a statement that her family received a call from an adoption agency last year about a future mother in labor who wanted to speak to them.

"We hit the road, had a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later this sweet baby was born," said Courtney Earl. "Adoption is incredibly special to our family's history. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia's story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are formed."

Magnolia has two older sisters, Charlotte, 12, Charlotte, 8, both also adopted.

When Magnolia is not busy posing for Gerber, she and her sisters love to splash around in the kiddie pool and dance to the song Baby Shark, according to the press release.

This announcement that Magnolia is Gerber baby could not have come at a better time. In addition to his first birthday on Saturday, it is also National Foster Care Month, as observed in the USA. USA

