"Never give up", Queen Elizabeth II remembers VE day amid the coronavirus – Up News Info

"Never give up, never despair: that was the VE Day message," Queen Elizabeth II told the British people tonight in a national broadcast that also addressed the devastating coronavirus crisis.

The rare royal speech took place exactly 75 years after King George VI, the Queen's father, addressed the nation on Victory Day in Europe, 1945.

In a short and elegant message, the Queen said: “Today it may seem difficult that we cannot celebrate this special anniversary as we would like. Instead, we remember our homes and our doors. "

Thanking the generation in wartime, the 94-year-old monarch said: “They risked everything so that our families and neighborhoods could be safe. We should and we will remember them. "

Victory in Europe Day (VE) marks the day in 1945 when Allied forces accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany, ending the war in Europe.

Although this year's commemoration has been limited due to the coronavirus, the Queen said: "Our streets are not empty, they are full of the love and care we have for each other … And when I look at our country today and I see what we are willing to do to protect and support each other, I say with pride that we are still a nation that those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognize and admire. "

Referring to World War II, the Queen continued: “At first, the outlook seemed grim, the end distant, the outcome uncertain. But we kept the faith that the cause was correct and this belief, as my father pointed out in his transmission, led us through. Never give up, never despair, that was the message of VE Day. "

In tribute to those who were killed during the conflict, she said: “They died so that we could live as free people in a world of free nations. They risked everything so that our families and neighborhoods could be safe. ”

You can watch the full four-minute broadcast on the BBC website here.

Tonight's national speech was just the fifth of the British monarch's 68-year reign beyond his traditional message on Christmas Day. The other four previous speeches that were made came after the Queen Mother died in 2002, before the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, about the First Gulf War in 1991 and last month when the pandemic occurred. of coronavirus.

The United Kingdom is the country with the second highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world with 31,241 deaths and more than 200,000 confirmed cases.