Netflix Wins Simon Kinberg Heist Spec 'Here Comes The Flood' 7-Figure Deal – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: A whole week for Netflix's film division, which tonight won a fierce auction for the Simon Kinberg Here Comes The Flood spec script. I'm told that the deal is seven figures, an extremely high amount for a script that has no talent, but the kind of roles that attract stars.

The Up News Info revealed Wednesday night that the script hit the market, shortly after we revealed that Netflix had won an auction for the Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt package. Ball and chain, which Emily V Gordon is writing. This occurred when Netflix closed a deal with Joe Russo to guide a sequel to Extractionand another with Louis Leterrier to direct Sparkly 2, while David Ayer made a deal to adapt and direct Harlan Coben's novel Six years.

Multiple offers were made for Here comes the flood, which is Kinberg's first original script since MR. And Mrs. Smith. It is a high love story heist movie, based on characters, with heist in increments.

Kinberg and Audrey Chon, president of Genre Films, are producing.

Kinberg has a release date in January for 355, the global spy thriller he hatched with Jessica Chastain for Universal, FilmNation and Freckle Films, and on Apple has an untitled science fiction series inspired by HG Wells & # 39; War of the Worlds. He and David Weil (The hunt) teamed up to write the first episodes and are executive producers.