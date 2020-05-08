NeNe Leakes calls herself "superior female ruler,quot; and tries a new look

NeNe Leakes shared some new photos on his social media account in which he flaunts a new look: he has a sporty bangs and says he doesn't know how to feel about this new look of hers.

Check out a photo that NeNe shared and made sure to praise herself in the caption:

& # 39; Superior! The ruling woman 👑 #immasavage #thethreat #hbic #theone #incharge, "NeNe captioned her post.

A follower shadowed NeNe and said, "Are you trying to convince or inform us?" And another fan defended the RHOA star: "They all came for Nene. All the real Atlanta housewives Lisa, Vivica everyone!" What is happening now they say that she uses drugs. "

Here is the photo in which NeNe wears bangs:

‘I'm testing bangs but I don't know how I really feel about them think I think you have to have a certain kind of outfit maybe😏 @colormanewigs www.colormanewigs.com’ she captioned the photo.

One commenter said: Gol Bangs with her hair tied back in a long ponytail and red lips! "Trust me," and another follower shadowed NeNe as well, saying, "OMG, I thought you were Tamar Braxton. He'll have to fire these fillings and surgeries."

Someone else asked NeNe not to do any more cosmetic interventions: "Just don't do anything else to his face … But that hair color is,quot;, and another follower published this: "I would love to see you completely natural … natural hair … you will shake it !!

Another fan likes this look and said to NeNe: Look You look young with a big bang. The one the other day was too thin. "

Ad

In other news, NeNe announced to her fans that she and Gregg Leakes' son Brentt Leakes uploaded a really entertaining Q,amp;A with their parents on their YouTube channel. You can also watch the clip that Brentt shared on YouTube.



Post views:

0 0