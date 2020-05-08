NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore crawl before the "RHOA,quot; meeting. NeNe says "I'll call you a bitch every time I see you,quot;

Roommates, the wait is almost over! After an explosive 12th Season, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; reunion is only a few days away, and it's guaranteed to be full of drama. OG series NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore have been fighting throughout the season, and in this new clip things between the ladies become absolutely vicious.

The fight between NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore was an important story in the most recent season of "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot;, so it is not surprising that as soon as the meeting begins, the two go to the jugular. In a new clip from the upcoming 3-part reunion, NeNe and Kenya leave their castmates speechless as they practically drag each other.

Things start with host Andy Cohen asking NeNe what he thinks of "Ken," NeNe's nickname for Kenya's duller personality when she's around her estranged husband, Marc Daly. NeNe responds, "I actually like Ken, I think Ken is the best person." Ken closes the shit.

This causes Kenya to respond again: “Well, maybe NeNe should be more like Ken. She needs to learn to shut the shit up. "That's when they take off their gloves and NeNe enters Kenya.

She says to Kenya, "NeNe is coming into ** that. Yes girl! And choose one of your many personalities, Ken! Kenya responds," Along with my many talents. "

NeNe then tells Kenya that she will be called b ** ch whenever they are together:

Good for you, bitch! You'll be called a bitch every time I see you, every f ** king morning. NayNay always wins! He's been winning for years, darling. "

3-part meeting "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; begins at 8PM on May 10th and airing over the next three weeks.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!