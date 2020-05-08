NE Mpls. Honeywell plant undergoes deep cleaning after multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2f8eac3ac740d727a57ef69c101ef04017%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Minneapolis manufacturing plant is undergoing a deep cleanup after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Honeywell plant on Stinson Boulevard had its first positive case on Monday.

The company says there is no indication that employees contracted the virus while on the job.

Reg Chapman of Up News Info has more on this outbreak and what Union officials hope the company does to keep its employees safe.

Once Honeywell learned that employees tested positive for COVID-19, Honeywell began immediately restricting access and forcing anyone entering the site to complete a screening process that includes temperature controls.

But once the number of employees who tested positive increased, workers expressed concern for their safety.

"Our expectation is that we don't want anyone there today," said Al Langseth.

Teamsters 1145 represents Honeywell workers.

"We have members who are afraid to go to work because they don't want to take it to their families," Langseth said.

Langseth says the company told him the plant would be closed and thoroughly cleaned.

But some workers turned to social media saying they were still working on Friday morning.

"What they told us this morning is that most of us will be gone by twelve," Langseth said.

"Some employees were coming today to shut down and secure the machinery so cleanup could begin, which is now underway," Honeywell said in a statement.

According to the CDC website, companies don't necessarily need to shut down operations: they can shut down affected areas, increase air circulation in the area, and wait 24 hours before cleaning or disinfecting. And be sure to clean all areas used by the sick person.

"They will try to do their deep cleaning on all three floors over the weekend and hopefully they will recover on Monday, that's what they are pushing," Langseth said.

Langseth says he would like to see employees stay home a little longer to make sure they don't expose their families to COVID-19.

I hope they can stay home for the full five days and get paid all the time, "said Langseth.

Honeywell hired a third party to clean up its northeast Minneapolis facility.

The company says it will pay employees during this downtime.

