NBA teams can evaluate players and staff for COVID-19, with or without symptoms

NBA teams that open volunteer training facilities will be able to administer COVID-19 tests to players and staff, regardless of whether they show symptoms, as long as they are in states where coronavirus tests are available to health workers at risk, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Magic are one of the teams with NBA approval, as well as written authorization from the Orange County Health Department. Other teams expected to evaluate all players and staff include the Lakers and Clippers.

If the NBA season continues, the league plans to test all players for COVID-19 to ensure safety, but there have been questions about allowing teams to administer tests in areas where testing is scarce and could be given to those with increased risk in the community.

Teams conducting voluntary training are expected to take several precautions, including player temperatures.

Earlier this week on The Athletic podcast in Dallas, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had expressed concern over the inability to evaluate players and staff, saying the team would not open its facilities on Friday. .

"The problem, obviously, is that because we cannot evaluate people, we cannot guarantee the safety of anyone, whether they are basketball players or anyone else."