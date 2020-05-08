NASA's "mole,quot; of Mars is finally digging again, but barely – BGR

NASA's InSight landing mole is digging on the surface of Mars once again, but progress is slow and complicated.

The mole is designed to dig up to 16 feet deep, but has repeatedly failed to advance.

With the robotic lander pushing the probe, it is slowly gripping.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

A NASA instrument that has repeatedly failed to accomplish the task for which it was designed may finally be working. The self-hammering "mole,quot; probe connected to the InSight lander on Mars has spent more than a year trying and unable to dig the planet. It was not Spacenews reports, it is progressing. Slow progress, but progress nonetheless.

If you haven't been following the sad and strange saga of the "mole,quot; that is part of NASA's InSight Mars lander, let me update you: InSight landed on Mars in early 2019 and it wasn't long before the probe (only one of the many lander instruments) started showing signs of trouble.

The mole is designed to be hammered into the surface. It was designed to dig up to 16 feet deep on the planet, but fell short on its first attempts. It seemed that the dusty Martian soil was too loose for the probe to grab and push it deeper, so NASA began trying new techniques.

First, the InSight team used the lander's robotic arm to push against the ground surrounding the hole, hoping to provide the probe with the traction it desperately needed. The results were initially promising, but Mars eventually spit out the probe and the hole filled with loose earth once again.

The latest technique employed by NASA scientists requires the lander's arm to push the end of the probe, forcing it to the surface. This approach is incredibly risky because the rear end of the probe is where the cables connecting to the lander are located. Cutting those wires would kill the probe and stop any targets associated with its function.

However, in a recent live broadcast that included a group of German scientists who developed the probe, the latest attempt was revealed to be working … sort of.

Apparently, the mole can only dig a little more than a centimeter before the lander's robotic arm must adjust to a new position. That makes the whole process incredibly slow and tedious, but at least it's working. Of course, that still doesn't guarantee that the probe can dig deep enough to return the kind of data NASA scientists are looking for, and Mars has already thrown so many curved balls at the probe that it's hard to stay optimistic.

Image Source: NASA / JPL