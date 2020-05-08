Nail Salon Fountain for California's First Community Outreach – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Governor Gavin Newsom dropped a major revelation during the coronavirus briefing on Thursday: The first case of community spread in California began in a nail salon.

"This all started in the state of California, the first case of community spread, in a beauty salon," Newsom said. “I just wanted to remind you, remind everyone of that. I am very concerned about that. "

Newsom revealed the information after being asked why nail and beauty salons will not be allowed to open during the reopening of Stage 2 starting on Friday, such companies would have to wait until Stage 3 of the reopening process of California.

"As you know, certainly for me, many of the practices that you would otherwise expect from a modification were already in play in many of these classrooms," Newsom said. "People who wore procedural masks, wore gloves, and advanced to higher levels of sanitation."

Newsom cited that indicators from public health directors across the state have raised red flags for close-contact industries such as nail and nail salons.

The location of the nail salon or when this community spread occurred was not disclosed. The Santa Clara County Health Department told KPIX 5 that the beauty salon was not in their county. The first known death in the US USA COVID-19 was in Santa Clara County, a woman who contracted it by community broadcast on February 6.

Santa Clara County has been hardest hit in the San Francisco region with 2,281 local residents who tested positive for COVID-19 with 127 losing their lives to the disease. According to the state health department, more than 58,800 Californians have contracted COVID-19, and 2,412 died from the disease as of Thursday.

Meanwhile in February 26, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They confirmed that the first person-to-person transmission case in California was a resident of Solano County. That patient ended up receiving care in Sacramento County.

KPIX contacted the Solano County Department of Public Health regarding Newsom's comments about the nail salon. The agency said it could not confirm this information and did not do so. release this information when the first spread of the COVID-19 community occurred.