More than 80 Michigan companies have given notice of layoffs or closings – Up News Info Detroit

The WARN Act, or the Worker Recycling and Adjustment Notification Act, is a service to notify Michigan workers of companies planning layoffs. It requires companies to give advance notice of the status of layoffs or closings if they plan to fire a significant portion of their workforce.

Since March, more than 80 companies have issued WARN notices across the state, of which 58 are in southeast Michigan. One of those companies that recently issued a WARNING notice is AK Steel at 4001 Miller Rd. In Dearborn. In a letter sent to the state, he wrote, "He made the difficult decision to close permanently,quot; due to "rapid deterioration in business conditions." AK Steel, owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, said this shutdown will take place on July 5 and affect 343 employees.

Another massive layoff affecting Detroit is the MGM Grand Detroit Hotel-Casino. In their letter to the state, they have already instituted absences / leave with a 2-week payment for all full-time employees with benefits for eligible employees through August 31.

MGM Grand has said that due to the extension of the closure and that the reopening plans for Michigan hotel-casinos are likely to be the last, they have had to take many steps to close operations. Saying that current permits and layoffs "may continue beyond six months and / or could be permanent." The layoffs at MGM Grand Casino have put 2,632 Detroit workers unemployed.

According to Bridge Michigan, statistics from the United States Department of Labor rank Michigan number two in national unemployment claims. With 817,185 unemployment claims, or 16.5% of the workforce. Hawaii is currently number one in the nation.

University of Michigan economist Don Grimes told Bridge Michigan that our state is hit hardest because of our dependence on manufacturing durable goods. 1.2 million jobs are projected to be lost in Michigan in the middle of the year with an expected unemployment rate of 23%.

The State of Michigan is increasing call center workers to achieve the massive response to the overburdened unemployment processing system. With staff working 24 hours a day answering an average of 75,000 calls a day.

Director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Jeff Donofrio told Bridge Michigan: "We are committed to making sure that every eligible Michigander receives all of his unemployment benefits during this crisis. The only way we can turn the corner economically is to slow down and stop the transmission of this virus. "

