Monica's ex-husband Shannon Brown arrested for shooting a couple

The former NBA player was arrested on Saturday, May 2 and charged with aggravated assault after shooting a man and woman who entered his home with an "For Sale" sign outside.

Former NBA star Shannon Brown You have been arrested for a serious crime. The retired athlete, married to the singer. Monica From 2010 until his divorce in 2019, he was charged Thursday, May 2, with aggravated assault for firing a rifle at a couple in Georgia.

According to Tyrone Police Department spokesman Philip Nelson, the unidentified man and woman told police that they attempted to enter the home while searching for homes for sale in the neighborhood. At approximately 6 p.m., they stopped at a house in the River Oaks subdivision near Ga. Highway 74, which has an "For Sale" sign outside.

The couple told police that the property's door was open. They claimed that they were announced and someone inside told them: "Go ahead." But they were greeted with hostile hostility when Shannon reportedly emerged with a swift movement at his entrance. The couple retired from the house and when they were leaving, the former professional basketball player fired five or six rounds in their direction.

The alleged victims contacted the police at approximately 9:45 p.m. and we met with them in the River Oaks subdivision. Upon visiting Shannon's home, officers found an empty shell at the scene. Shannon told police that she believed the couple was breaking into their residence.

After news of the shooting broke out Thursday night, people expressed confusion over the incident, with a tweet: "Shannon Brown was arrested for shooting his gun at two strange people who were walking into his home because there was a sign of sale in the yard and the doors were open? Let me find an article that explains better. "

Shannon last played in the NBA in 2014. Throughout her career, she won two championships in 2009 and 2010 when she played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After his divorce from Monica, he kept the home that he once shared with the singer and their children. The "YOU. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle "had six months to move out of the property.