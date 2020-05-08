Monica and Brandy have different opinions about fighting Verzuz

Over the past few weeks, millions of music lovers have been tearing up social media as they watch their favorite artists face off live as they fight, playing their biggest hits during the battle of "Verzuz,quot;.

After seeing Babyface take on Teddy Riley, and they are gearing up to see Erykah Badu and Jill Scott next weekend; many hope that there will be a confrontation between Monica and Brandy.

Brandy's brother Ray J is all for that. While talking to Wendy Williams this week, Ray J said, “Brandy, she could fight. A good battle for Brandy and Monica? Ooooooh. "

Brandy was asked the same question, and she shared her thoughts saying, "I'm open to that, but I really haven't thought about it." I do not know. I'm open. I am open for sure. I'm not closed-minded. "

Brandy's collaborator "Boy Is Mine,quot; was also asked the same question, and she had another idea on the matter.

Monica said: “I doubt it. I think I feel like I understand the idea and I think it's very, very entertaining and an amazing idea. What I like is that it becomes a celebration. I can handle a celebration. I think battles, one thing that has happened to me throughout my career, is turning against another person that I'm not even remotely similar to. I think the reality is that being polar opposites makes you silly. And I tell people all the time, because the only battle or Verzuz they want to see with me is me against Brandy, and the reality is that people have turned us against us for twenty years. The reality is that I think "Boy Is Mine,quot; is such a phenomenal record because we are polar opposites. And I think that's silly. And she's also one of the best artists of our time, so could we have a celebration or something like that? That would be the only thing that makes sense to me. Since I've been trying to tell people for about 25 years, you may like both of them! You're going to turn this into 1998 again, and I have no interest in that. "

