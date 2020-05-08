MN coronavirus: state approves $ 6.9 million for temporary storage of human remains during pandemic – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota state officials say they are negotiating to purchase a warehouse to temporarily store the bodies of COVID-19 victims.

On Friday, state officials confirmed that $ 6.9 million from the COVID-19 Minnesota fund will be allocated to purchase a facility.

"We need to have a plan for a large number of deaths," said Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Joe Kelly.

According to Kelly, due to the lack of funerals during the stay-at-home order, some funeral homes and hospitals are "full and packed." So the purpose is to buy a building where the bodies can be handled with dignity and respect.

"We owe it to our loved ones, to our neighbors, to our friends, as well as to their families, to manage it properly," Kelly said.

The Governor of the MN Walz returned to store the bodies of the victims of Covid: "It is really difficult to talk about it." – Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) May 8, 2020

The location of the warehouse has not been disclosed due to ongoing negotiations.