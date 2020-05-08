MLB to cut amateur draft from 40 rounds to 5, says AP source – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa20161f5274358045eac156f7e34a49c15%

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball will cut its amateur draft from 40 rounds to five this year, a move that saves teams around $ 30 million.

The clubs gained the ability to cut the draft as part of their March 26 deal with the players' association and MLB plans to finalize a decision next week to go with the bare minimum, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on Friday on condition of anonymity because a decision was not announced.

Only 160 players will be recruited, by far the smallest since the annual selection began in 1965, and the combined value of their signature bonus pools is $ 235,906,800. The amount of the signature bonus money removed is $ 29,578,100.

The teams made the move with the season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and the sport trying to cut expenses to cope with lost revenue.

"Particularly given the negligible economic impact on what is already a cheap acquisition cost, this approach is extremely short-sighted," said agent Jeff Berry, co-director of CAA Baseball. "To dramatically reduce opportunities and talent and talent pools, it stunts growth and diversity at all levels and is truly a self-inflicted sabotage of the game's health and popularity in the long term."

The draft start date will remain June 10 and the signing deadline will likely be delayed from July 10 to August 1, the person said. The draft will be reduced from three days to two.

As part of the union deal, slot machine values ​​to determine signature bonus pools will remain at 2019 levels and players who are overlooked in the draft are limited to $ 20,000 signing bonuses or less. That could make more high school players choose to go to college. And due to the NCAA limit of 11.7 baseball scholarships, the change may lead more prospects to junior college.

"You can't afford to live when you sign for $ 20,000 in the minor leagues," said agent Scott Boras. "They can also develop in college to be the first to participate, which is the category we're looking for. So it gives you more opportunities to have more first rounders."

Berry said the decision was part of "moving down that slippery slope of diminishing the value and importance of the players,quot; and linked it to other moves that the players are denouncing and to the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

“For any homeowner group that supports this course of action as advisable or frankly, you have so little cash that these half-figure savings are a financial necessity, you should do everyone, including your fellow owners, a favor and sell your franchises. "He said." Does anyone think it is a great ethical leap to hijack the eraser, tank, and service tampering to hidden cameras and hitting trash cans? All of these behaviors and attitudes are not analytical, smart or efficient, they are simply not ethical and reveal a lack of respect for the players and the fans. "

All but six of last year's sixth round elections signed for $ 200,000 or more. Chicago Cubs catcher / first baseman Ethan Hearn earned the highest bonus of the round at $ 950,000, and decided to sign rather than attend the state of Mississippi.

San Francisco signed right-hander John McDonald, selected for 326th place in the 11th round, for $ 797,500, and Arizona gave left-hander Avery Short, selected 362nd in the 12th round, $ 922,500.

According to the commissioner's office, among 1,082 players who participated in a major league game last year after going through the draft, 180 were first-round picks and 589 were selected during the first five rounds. There were 204 from rounds six to 10, 102 from rounds 11-15 and 63 from rounds 16-20. Only 74 were from rounds 21-30 and only 50 from rounds 31-50.

Once unlimited, the draft was reduced to 50 rounds in 1998 and to 40 rounds in 2012.

"In every major league team, the development and exploration departments are very upset about this," Boras said. "This is strictly a short-term, minimal economic benefit that could cost millions of dollars, with the loss of an injured No. 1 team or a No. 1 team that is not performing to its full potential."

Bond group signing started in 2012 and limits the amount of money teams can spend. Each slot in the first 10 rounds is a signed value [last year's range was $ 8,415,300 to $ 142,200] and each team's values ​​are added to a group. Signature bonuses in the first 10 rounds count against the group along with amounts greater than $ 125,000 from players selected after the 10th round or who were voided in the draft and then signed.

A team that exceeds its pool is subject to tax, and a club that exceeds 5% loses a first-round pick next year, a threshold that was never reached.

The players rejected a proposal last week that would have kept rounds 6-10 in exchange for cutting their slot values ​​in half.

The teams selected 1,217 players in more than 40 rounds last June and signed 960 at a total bonus cost of $ 316,560,984. Additionally, 159 players were overlooked in the signed draft for $ 1,514,700.

As part of the union deal, teams have the right to reduce the 2021 draft to just 20 rounds. That fits with MLB's proposal to reduce its minimum minor league affiliations from 160 to 120 by 2021, allowing each organization to eliminate one farm team.

For 2020 and & # 39; 21, only up to $ 100,000 must be paid for each signing bonus within 30 days of approval and 50% of the remainder on July 1, 2020 and & # 39; 21.