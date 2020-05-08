MLB Draft to have five rounds in 2020, according to reports

Major League Baseball and its players have agreed to limit this year's amateur draft to five rounds, compared to the usual 40 rounds, Jeff Passan and ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported Friday.

Baseball wanted to shorten the draft for financial reasons. You are trying to conserve cash after losing millions in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. Signing fewer players will help.

Passan and McDaniel reported that the parties decided on five rounds after the MLB Players Association rejected a proposal for a 10-round draft, but it appears that both parties had reservations about going to 10 rounds.

Passan reported on Twitter that most clubs wanted 10 but received "strong,quot; rejection from opposing teams. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that that player Agents pressured their clients to reject the proposal because a minimum signing bonus amount was not established for the selected players in Rounds 6-10.

Players not selected in this year's five-round draft will now be able to sign as free agents for up to $ 20,000. Teams can sign as many players as they want, Sherman reported.

Sherman reported that the draft will begin as scheduled on June 10 and end on June 11. The draft was due to take place June 10-12 in Omaha, Nebraska, to coincide with the start of the World Series of Universities, but the NCAA canceled the tournament in March as fears about the pandemic in the US grew. USA

Friday's reports followed with similar information tweeted Thursday by Ernest Dove, who reports on the Minor League Baseball.