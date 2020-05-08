MLB coronavirus schedule updates: what to know about rumored plans, 2020 season start dates

We have never experienced a baseball season like this.

Wait, back off. We've never experienced a pre-baseball season like the pre-2020 season, and we still don't know exactly how this will play out.

With the season on hiatus as the country, and the world, face the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the MLB powers have considered almost every possible option and explored every scenario, no matter how strange they may seem.

A couple of thoughts before delving into some of the reported scenarios. The biggest challenge is this: so many factors are out of the MLB's control, so the league HAS to explore every possible option. For starters, baseball cannot be resumed until there are many tests. A sport cannot take away the resources that the nation in general needs. And, if MLB wants teams to play in their own local parks, that will have to be approved by state and local governments. It is not a small task.

And then there are the contingencies that have to be in place. What happens if baseball restarts and a player tests positive? What happens if there is a second wave that spreads across the country? Baseball can't invent that on the go. And what is MLB's plan to keep its players, coaches and staff safe? Not that the virus is in its final stages.

Oh, and with the loss of revenue from a lack of fans in the stands, MLB and MLBPA will have to figure out how players will be paid for this season. However, they must be very, very careful with the leaking negotiations, because NO ONE wants to hear the billionaires arguing with the millionaires about how to divide all that money.

As for the potential schedules, start dates, and league lineups, we're going to quickly recap some of the past reports and keep track of the new reports, and hopefully eventually concrete details as they happen. .

A proposal is almost ready!

Date: May 6th

Report: MLB is preparing to submit a proposal to MLBPA within a week (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

Thoughts: After months of reports talking about all the options MLB was considering, this was the first time MLB was officially reported to be close to deciding on a plan. This one, Passan writes, would have spring training starting in mid-June, and the season would start in early July.

Possible actual start dates!

Date: May 4

Report: Spring training will begin on June 10, and the season will begin on July 1 (Trevor Plouffe)

Do you want good baseball news? I just heard from multiple sources that Spring Training 2 will begin on June 10th. July 1st will be opening day and all teams will be playing in their ball stadiums. We will discuss it in full in the next @TalkinBaseball_ – Trevor Plouffe (@trevorplouffe) May 4, 2020

Thoughts: This tweet sparked a huge reaction, probably because it came from someone who is not a baseball reporter. But Plouffe is still very close to the people in the game; He retired after the 2018 season, after nine years in the big leagues. And Passan's report, which was only a couple of days later, gave much of validity to Plouffe's tweet.

Local baseball parks, without leagues and three major divisions

Date: 28th of April

Report: MLB could resume its season in June, with the team playing in its ball stadiums. Additionally, the normal league structures would be abandoned in favor of three divisions of 10 geographically aligned teams. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

Thoughts: Further confirmation of how much groundbreaking thinking was involved in the discussions. In previous scenarios, where teams stayed at two or three locations, the league's temporary realignment would have been inevitable. But this report showed that even if the teams were hosting games in their usual ballparks, the league structure could look very, very different. Here is the suggested lineup in the USA Today article:

EAST: New York Yankees and Mets, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins WEST: Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners CENTRAL: Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers

Yes. The 2020 season is going to be strange, folks.

The Arizona / Florida / Texas plan

Date: April 22

Report: This came from CBS Sports: “In this deal, the league would have teams stationed at one of three centers: Florida, Arizona, or Texas. The clubs would then use the local major and minor league facilities (or spring training) and play regular season games behind closed doors with no fans. ”

Thoughts: It is similar to another plan, but adding Texas to the mix opens more stadiums. Also, this was especially important in April: Texas Governor Greg Abbott was actively trying to restart professional sports in his state.

The Arizona / Florida plan

Date: April 10th

Report: Baseball could resume the season playing only in Florida and Arizona, with teams using its spring training facilities. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

Thoughts: Under this plan, there would be no National League or American League, just grapefruit and cactus leagues. This would eliminate air travel and, in theory at least, it would be easier to keep players and their families in quarantine.

The Arizona Plan

Date: 6 of April

Report: All 30 teams would play their games in and around Phoenix, with players and their families quarantined at hotels. The season could start as soon as May. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

Thoughts: The idea was, using the spring training facilities in the Phoenix area, and possibly several games a day at Chase Field, the entire season could have been played in Arizona. Lots of problems with this, of course, but this one stands out: it's one thing to play spring training games at outdoor stadiums in Phoenix in March, when the average daily maximum temperature is 77; It is something else to play there in June (average 104 degrees), July (106 degrees), August (105 degrees) and September (100 degrees). There's a reason the Diamondbacks play in a stadium with a retractable roof.