Minnesota coronavirus: uncertainty about jury trials persists due to COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota courts have seen most cases suspended until at least June.

And there is concern from lawyers and prospective jurors about what courtrooms would look like when they reopen.

Right now, some court hearings are virtually taking place, but that will not be an option when jury trials resume.

"The problem is that nobody knows what will happen after the stay-at-home order is lifted," said attorney Joe Tamburino.

Tamburino is concerned that judicial districts and counties across the state are not on the same page.

His concerns center on social distancing in a building like the Hennepin County Government Center. He calls them simple things that are no longer simple like: how many people may be in the building at one time in the future? And how many people can be together in an elevator?

"Think about this: You have 20,000 potential jurors going in and out of that building," said Tamburino. "All these jurors, are you going to wear masks? Who will provide the masks? How are we going to socially distance juries when we are on trial?

On Friday of last week, Minnesota Chief Justice Lorie Gildea issued a new order that virtual hearings continue and in-person restrictions remain in effect until May 18. Jury trials will also not resume until at least June 1. Meanwhile, they are working with state health officials and others to develop a plan to reopen. When that happens, Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman believes that only the 4 largest courtrooms in the government center will have trials.

"Which will allow jurors to be seated perhaps in the most distanced section of the spectator," Freeman said.

And Freeman believes that initially, only 10-15% of the necessary judicial staff will return.

Minnesotans are good people and care about the safety of the jury. So we're working on that and it's taking us a while to plan it, "Freeman said.

Freeman said there will be a backlog of cases, but not as much as initially thought because some cases were resolved during the Home Stay Order and others will be tried in court without a jury.