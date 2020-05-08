Minnesota Coronavirus Degree of Social Detachment Plummets from "A,quot; to "D,quot;, Survey Finds – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – In late March, given that social distancing and stay-at-home orders were still relatively new, a survey found that Minnesota deserved the best marks for adhering to those policies.

Now, as we are entering the third month, it seems that Minnesotans are no longer at the head of the class.

A website called Unacast uses cell phone data to see how many people interact with each other each day.

They have assigned a score to each of the states. In late March, Minnesota earned an "A,quot;.

As of May 7, however, the state earns a collective rating of "D,quot;.

The biggest culprit for this fall from grace comes from the category of how much Minnesotans have cut their nonessential visits. Nocast claims that there has been a reduction of less than 55% in those, resulting in an "F,quot; rating in that category.

On the more positive end, Minnesota scored "C,quot; in the match density decline category, when held against the current national baseline. That's a category that Minnesota has almost always rated "B,quot; or "C,quot;.

Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious diseases and epidemiology at the Minnesota Department of Health, acknowledges the challenges of keeping distance in tighter enclosed spaces, such as grocery store aisles.

"If everyone buys chocolate chips, maybe this is the time you drink your milk," said Ehresmann. "We don't want to eliminate all human interaction, but we want to minimize the type of interaction that is dangerous in terms of COVID transmission."

Currently, no state scores higher than a "C-" in the overall score. Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Maine, Vermont, and Nevada earned that mark. Twenty-one states currently rate an "F,quot;.

The third category in which Unacast is classified is the reduction of general mobility. With Minnesota ranging from 25% to 40% reduction, that was rated a "D,quot;.

Up News Info previously spoke with Mark Lanterman, who previously belonged to the United States Secret Service Electronic Crime Task Force and is now the CTO of Computer Forensic Services in Minneapolis. He told Up News Info that Unacast bought our app data that we already have on our phones.

"Most app developers make more money selling our personal information than they sell us a 99-cent app," said Lanterman. "We must make sure that we are really reading the fine print when we are installing applications on our devices."

He says the best way to maintain privacy on a smartphone is to disable location services in phone settings.