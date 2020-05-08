Minneapolis Ramen Restaurant Raises $ 2,700 Through Pay What You Can Menu – Up News Info

A Minneapolis restaurant owner adapted to the pandemic with a different approach: letting customers pay what they can, if at all.

The program ran for six weeks and three days after owners John Ng and Lina Goh suddenly closed their doors at Zen Box Izakaya.

"Like a shock," Ng said, regarding the feeling of that day. "It was like slow motion for us."

At one point, the hip ramen bar became a lifesaver and they didn't have to look far to see how it unfolded. His staff left the job unsure when they would return.

"We were like," Here, "Goh said." ‘Take the rice, take whatever food we have with you," (we packed) meals for them and they took it home so they could (at least) have something to look forward to. "

That's what inspired you to pay what you can: food as a form of healing.

"We had a crying call telling us that two of his family members tested positive and then lost their jobs and cannot feed the family," Goh said. "We're like,‘ Yes, we have food for you and someone else paid for it. "

Ng and Goh raised more than $ 2,700 in donations, and much more from unexpected places.

"Our owner has been very kind," said Goh. "I burst into tears when (we got) the month of April without paying rent."

By encouraging customers to pay, Goh and Ng felt the need to do the same.

"What accumulates with the leftover donations, we decided to prepare a meal for our front-line medical workers and then send it to them," said Ng.

They delivered those meals to M Health Fairview last week.

Looking at what follows, part of the appeal of restaurants like Zen Box Izakaya is the physical act of bringing people together.

Ng and Goh are working to safely recreate the experience when the time is right.