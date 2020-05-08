Mindy Kaling recreates Jared Leto's Gala Met look – Take on the challenge Gala Gala for Billy Porter and Vogue

The Met Gala is held on the first Monday in May, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing rules across the country, the event was canceled. Considered one of the biggest fashion events each year, Vogue magazine and Billy Porter challenged the show to continue. The #MetGalaChallenge consists of people (both celebrities and ordinary people) recreating their favorite Met Gala looks. Entries posted prior to May 3, 2020 were shared on Vogue's Instagram page. The challenge remains strong; However, as people enjoy dressing up in costumes similar to those worn by the rich and famous. One person who met the challenge and received high praise for her costume is actress, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling.

Mindy decided to recreate Jared Leto's epic Met Gala costume, where he held his own immortalized head as a mannequin. She shared four photos on her official Instagram account using the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge. Two of the photos showed Jared Leto in the outfit and two with Mindy.

Jared Leto is known for his close relationship with Gucci and his collaborations with Alessandro Michele. Mindy explained that she created her outfit with Christmas lights, packing tape, and a tarp.

You can check out the photos Mindy Kaling shared with her 5.1 million Instagram followers below.

Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve of it.

Your turn, publish your look with #MetGalaChallenge before 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose selected looks to present on social networks.

Mindy Kaling became a household name after starring in The office where she also served as a writer, director and executive producer. She went on to create the award-winning series The Mindy Project.

What do you think about the creation of Mindy Kaling? The photos went viral and have over 300,000 likes. Although the challenge did not have a "winner,quot;, many felt that Mindy Kaling was the clear winner.

