Washington A member of the US Army. USA Assigned to the White House has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Thursday. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been re-evaluated since he learned of this person's diagnosis and the tests came back negative, according to spokesman Hogan Gidley.

"Recently, the White House Medical Unit notified us that a member of the United States Army, who works on the White House campus, tested positive for coronavirus," Gidley said in a statement. "Since then, the president and vice president have tested negative for the virus and remain in excellent health."

A US official confirmed to David Martin of Up News Info News that the person is in the Navy and is assigned to the White House as a valet for President Trump.

Trump said Thursday that he has had very little contact with the person, but a US official told Up News Info News that the person has served him meals.

CNN, which first reported the news, said the person is part of an elite military unit whose members often work closely with Trump and his family.

The president called the situation a bit strange.

The news of the diagnosis raises concerns about the risk that the President and Vice President will be exposed to the virus. While Mr. Trump, Pence, and those around them are regularly screened, the two have also ignored certain guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for staying safe in public on multiple occasions. Trump did not wear a mask while tourism a Honeywell plant in Arizona on Tuesday, later saying that plant officials told him it was not necessary. Pence said on Tuesday he should have worn a mask while visiting the Mayo Clinic last week.

The news also comes amid confusion over the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Up News Info News reported Tuesday that the White House was considering Relaxing The work of the working group. Then, in a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, Trump said that the task force will continue its work "indefinitely,quot; but will shift its focus to reopening the US economy.

Trump told reporters later on Wednesday that next week there would be two or three members added to the task force, and said public support for the panel helped push his decision to keep it intact.

"I thought we could reduce it earlier, but I had no idea how popular the task force is until yesterday, when I really started talking about the decline," he said. "It is appreciated by the public."

Meanwhile, more than 71,000 people died from the virus in the United States, and millions lost their jobs due to the economic consequences. Approximately 3.2 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance Benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, bringing the total number of workers who have applied for unemployment aid to 33 million in the past two months.