Mike Pence's spokesman confirmed that he was infected with COVID-19 just a day after Donald Trump Valet also tested positive.

According to new White House reports, Mike Pence's spokeswoman Katie Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19! This occurs just a day after one of President Donald Trump's personal valets was also confirmed to be infected with the virus as well!

Meanwhile, Katie Miller has confirmed that she has indeed tested positive for COVID-19, and also revealed via NBC News that she is experiencing no symptoms at all!

As you know, Katie's husband is the White House's chief adviser, Stephen Miller, who also works closely with the President and Vice President.

CNN reported that Pence was on his way to Des Moines, Iowa, in Air Force Two when he and members of his team were briefed on the test results.

That said, the plane ended up being delayed for about an hour at Andrews Joint Base, near DC.

They reported that Katie was not on board at the time, but there were, of course, concerns that someone else might have had it if they had been in direct contact with her.

Some of the people were expelled and only then was the plane allowed to take off again.

At this time, Pence has yet to speak about the fact that his staff member has been diagnosed with the dangerous virus that has spread worldwide, particularly in the United States, where there are far more cases than anywhere else. .

In fact, at this point, the United States has more than a quarter of the world total number of cases, being practically the epicenter of the pandemic.

That said, it makes sense that many American citizens are very concerned and upset with the current leadership that has proven to be generally incompetent when it comes to taking the right steps to contain the pandemic.

Seeing how more and more people close to the country's top leaders get infected with the virus only adds to the outrage and disappointment of people about how things are handled.



