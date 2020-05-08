Microsoft offers free repairs to the mysterious cracks in the screen of the Surface Laptop 3

In the months since Surface Laptop 3 launched in October 2019, some users have reported cracks appearing on their laptop screen for no apparent reason. Microsoft first said it was investigating the problem in February, and today, the company explained a possible cause of the problem and offered free repairs to those affected (via ZDNet)

"We have investigated the claims of screen breakage on Surface Laptop 3 and have determined that in a very small percentage of cases, a hard foreign particle can cause a glass fracture that may appear unexpectedly or without visible cause," Microsoft said in a supporting document.

You can get a refund if you paid for a repair that would be covered now

"If you believe your Surface Laptop 3 is experiencing this problem, you are encouraged to contact our Microsoft Support to initiate a free repair during the device's warranty period," the company added.

Microsoft also says that if you previously paid for a repair that you think should be covered by this new policy, you can contact Microsoft support for a refund.

