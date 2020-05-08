Microsoft Criticizes Amazon Cloud Arm For Blocking $ 10 Billion Pentagon Project – Latest News

San Francisco: Microsoft came to light against e-commerce giant Amazon & # 39; s Cloud arm, criticizing Amazon Web Services (AWS) for once again challenging the US government's decision. USA From awarding $ 10 billion of the Pentagon Cloud project to the company led by Satya Nadella, this time it was seen from the public and directly with the United States Department of Defense (DoD).

AWS has filed a bid protest directly with the Defense Department, challenging "ambiguous aspects,quot; of the Pentagon's revised request for its Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract awarded to Microsoft in October last year.

AWS's new challenge comes after the Defense Department Inspector General in mid-April said Microsoft's victory of the prestigious JEDI contract was not influenced by United States President Donald Trump, as Amazon alleges, and it was completely legal.

In a statement, Frank X. Shaw, Microsoft's corporate vice president of Communications, said this latest hurdle is disappointing but not surprising.

"We received a notice Tuesday that Amazon has filed another protest, this time, out of public view and directly with the Department of Defense, about its lost offer for the JEDI cloud contract. If your latest complaint reflects the arguments Amazon made in court "This is probably another attempt to force a remake because they bid high and lost the first time," Shaw said.

He criticized AWS, saying the only sure thing about Amazon's new complaint is that it will compel American fighters to wait even longer for the technology they need for the 21st century, "perpetuating Amazon's record of putting its own interests above its head. of yours. "

Shaw said the latest filing with the Defense Department is another example of Amazon trying to bog down JEDI in complaints, litigation and other delays designed to force a repeat offense to rescue its failed offer.

Think about it: Amazon spent most of last month fighting in court to prevent the Defense Department from taking a 120-day break to address a concern noted by the judge and to reevaluate the offers. Amazon fought for a complete redo and further delay. .Amazon lost. The judge granted the Defense Department's request for a time-out in litigation to address their concerns, "Shaw explained.

Earlier this year, AWS sought a & # 39; preliminary injunction & # 39; from the court to temporarily prevent Microsoft from starting work on the JEDI project.

Amazon also filed a lawsuit with the US Court of Federal Claims. USA Challenging the decision.

In your complaint against the decision of the US government. In the US, Amazon alleged that Trump abused his position to exert "inadequate pressure,quot; on decision makers to gain personal gain and to show hatred for Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post.

Shaw further said: "From the Defense Department's independent inspector general's report to the court's granting of a preliminary injunction, to even refusing to give the Defense Department the opportunity to address the limited scope concerns of the cut, you have to ask: When will it be enough for Amazon? When will they say they have been heard?

As the AWS spokesperson was quoted in media reports that the company is committed to ensuring that it receives a fair and objective review of an award decision that the court found to be flawed.

"AWS repeatedly sought clarity from the Department of Defense on ambiguous aspects of the amended application, and the Department of Defense declined to answer our questions. We simply want to ensure a common understanding of the Department of Defense requirements and remove the ambiguity that could affect a fair evaluation, "the spokesman said. .

