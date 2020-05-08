Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh proposes to give college players the option to enter the NFL Draft after 1 year

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh believes it is time to change when players can enter the NFL Draft, and he proposes that they be allowed to become professionals after just one year of high school.

In what he titled "An Open Letter to the Soccer Community," Harbaugh suggested removing the current system, which prohibits players from being eligible for the NFL Draft until they have been out of high school for at least three years. He would also like to see non-recruited players have the opportunity to return to school.

"The individual could choose to testify for the professional draft after whatever season he chooses," Harbaugh wrote Thursday. "If you are drafted into the top 224 NFL Draft picks (seven rounds by 32 NFL teams), or choose to sign a free agent contract, (you would give up) the remaining eligibility for college.

"However, if the individual is not recruited into the top 224 NFL Draft picks, he could return to college football if he chooses without penalty, provided he meets academic compliance and does not receive an agent's pay."

Harbaugh is no stranger to life in the NFL. He had a 14-year professional career as a quarterback, followed by a four-year season as head coach of the 49ers before returning to his alma mater, Michigan, in 2015.

Harbaugh would also like to see players have the option of receiving advice from agents or attorneys about their draft decision without losing their eligibility.

Another change Harbaugh would like to see implemented is for universities to cover the cost of additional education for players who drop out of school before graduation to enter the draft and then stay in the NFL.

In his two-page letter, Harbaugh argues that his proposed changes would provide more opportunities and options for student athletes.

"The goal would be to create a scenario that makes adjustments for all current and future student athletes that sets the timeline for the transition to professional soccer at your discretion and that of your family," he wrote. "I propose an option that allows them to make the decision that is best for them."