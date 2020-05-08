Michelson, Woods "The Match,quot; to donate $ 10 million to COVID relief efforts – Up News Info Detroit

HOBE SOUND, Florida (AP) – The next game involving Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson involves a $ 10 million donation to COVID-19 relief efforts, along with plenty of bragging rights in a four-star group on May 24 at the Medalist Golf Club. .

Medalist is where Woods plays when he is at home. Manning and Brady said they had played there before: Manning ran out of golf balls before hitting 18, Brady posting a 106.

The format will be better ball for the first nine and alternate shot modified for the last nine, meaning both players hit the tee shots and take turns from there.

WarnerMedia and the four players will make a charitable donation of $ 10 million to benefit various relief efforts locally and nationally. Turner said the match includes a partnership with the "All In Challenge," an initiative that provides food for those in need.

Mickelson beat Woods in a tiebreaker under the lights in Las Vegas over the Thanksgiving weekend in 2018. This time, they will bring in two of the NFL's best quarterbacks to add to the entertainment.

The game will take place a week after live golf returns to television for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed the PGA Tour and other tours around the world. Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will play a charity match against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff at Seminole Golf Club, one of the most famous courses in Florida that will have a televised event for the first time.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related