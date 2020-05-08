Members "have continued to work" despite the pandemic – Up News Info

On the eve of negotiating with AMPTP for a new film and television deal, WGA East CEO Lowell Peterson said today that its members "have mostly continued to work" despite the closure of COVID-19 by the industry. Those contract talks, which will begin next week, will take place at the same time, albeit separately, as AMPTP's ongoing contract negotiations with SAG-AFTRA, which began on April 27. The contract for both unions will expire on June 30.

WGA Executive Director East Lowell Peterson

"When the pandemic occurred, we began to learn as much as possible about its impact on our members," Peterson told its members today. “We speak to stores and activists and rank and file members. We meet with employers and committees and our sister unions. We conducted a detailed survey of the impact of the crisis on television, SVOD, and writers. Most of them have continued to work so far, although we are paying close attention to the possible impact on development agreements and projects, such as the green light pilots, series and features that will be affected by the closure of production. "

Analyzing the period leading up to the upcoming contract talks, he wrote in his annual report to the Guild Council:

Beginning in the summer of 2019, WGAE staff and elected leaders began to seriously prepare for negotiations for a new Basic Minimum Agreement, the contract that sets minimum compensation, residual, health, and pension contribution rates, and the many other terms of employment conditions for television writers, Video Subscription On Demand (SVOD), feature film and other forms of what we call freelance work. (& # 39; Freelance & # 39; is the term to work series by series, pilot by pilot, feature by feature; it should not be confused with being an independent contractor as a & # 39; freelance journalist & # 39;). We met with members in TV writer rooms, held formal and informal discussions with SVOD and writers, discussed pressing issues facing comedy variety writers, spoke about the impact of mini TV rooms, recruited an intelligent and knowledgeable group of active members from the East to serve on the board WGAE / WGAW negotiating committee, and prepared to make significant profits at the negotiating table with AMPTP.

“We met with the broader independent membership multiple times to hear their concerns and describe what appeared to be high-priority issues in these negotiations. Discretion prevents me from writing those priorities in a report that could reach the inbox of one or two AMPTP executives, but our agenda was aggressive and focused on the issues that most concerned our members.

"Then the COVID-19 crisis came. Our negotiating agenda remains smart and achievable, but negotiations will start later than usual. The MBA was due to expire on May 1. It has now been extended until June 30. The negotiation will begin, with remote digital participation, in mid-May. In the coming weeks we will organize meetings with members to discuss negotiation issues in more detail. Our MBA captains have come together and are ready to do whatever it takes to ensure we get the best contract possible.

"After 9/11, the first question people asked each other was:" Is everyone okay? It was the kindest way to find out about loved ones lost in the attack, or about people affected by the toxic cloud or the sudden disruption of homes and workplaces, especially in New York. Here we are, in the middle of 2020, asking us a similar question, usually framed as a statement of cautious optimism: "I hope you and yours are safe and sound."

“Of course, many of our members and loved ones and neighbors are unhealthy and no one is completely safe, yet. We have lost too many to COVID-19. Everyone's life has been overturned. The way we work, we care for our families, we relate to our friends: every aspect of our lives has been transformed.

“Despite these enormous challenges, WGA East remains strong, active, and involved in our members' working lives. Our members remain engaged in all aspects of the union's work, caring for each other and the industries in which we work. As terrifying as things are in times of economic and pandemic collapse, I am inspired by this union and its members and employees, and by the labor movement and its members and leaders.

We learned very early in this crisis that the WGAE had to be proactive, plan the unimaginable, and be creative and agile in all aspects of our work. We quickly switched to work at home for all staff, which was a real fit for a union whose core business is to bring people together to build and exercise power collectively. All staff members adapted their work procedures quickly and (more or less) smoothly.

At first, we really didn't know how the coronavirus pandemic would affect our members. We knew that it was essential to ensure that members reporting to work in a writers' room or newsroom were protected from infection. As the economy went into a total recession, productions simply closed and newsrooms began to adapt to the imperatives of social distancing and declining incomes, we quickly focused our energy and attention on learning as much as we could about the members & # 39; Real Experiences Were TV and SVOD writers still working, but from home? What protections did employers offer to people who still showed up in the workplace: masks, disinfectants, staggered hours?

Firstly, all of our representatives (business agents, field representatives, organizers, and others) spent many hours communicating with Guild administrators, captains, and activists to track what was happening in real time. We were no longer able to make visits to the store, but we were able to make phone calls and emails and Zoom and Slack and all the other digital tools. Our strategy has included two fundamental principles: gather as much information as possible and get members involved in all aspects of the fight to stay safe and maintain standards in the workplace, including wages and benefits.

"We are paying close attention to the possible effect of the pandemic on members' continued eligibility for Producers and Writers Guild health plan benefits. We have regularly contacted the health plan, which carefully monitors eligibility. Ultimately Instance, any effort to extend coverage to those who drop eligibility will likely require the agreement of the administrators appointed by the employers who contribute to the fund, so this is a story that is still unfolding. "

Regarding the WGA's ongoing battle with Hollywood's largest packaging agencies, Peterson said: "It has been more than a year since WGAE and WGAW members voted overwhelmingly to refuse to be represented by any agency. talent that was not a signatory to a union agreement. This is a remarkable show of unprecedented solidarity. "

"The WGAW, WGAE and three of the big four agencies are also conducting litigation," Peterson wrote, but did not mention that a federal judge has dismissed most, but not all, of the WGA's antitrust claims against WME, CAA. and UTA “The Guilds, and some members who have been affected by the packaging, allege that the agencies have violated their fiduciary duty and the state and federal antitrust law (and some additional statutes) by engaging in the packaging. The agencies allege that the unions have violated the antitrust law by defying the practice. There has been practice of movement and the discovery has begun. A final decision is unlikely before the end of the year. At this point, essentially all talent agencies have signed a Guild Code except the Big Four. "

The WGA East also represents news writers, and Lowell noted that some news freelancers "are reporting hourly cuts, and we have seen major layoffs and licenses at various digital stores; active store committees have fought back cuts and they have ensured that members' real concerns are addressed. "

"Collective action works. Members have mobilized in Albany, DC and at their workplaces to obtain protections during the pandemic. The WGAE continues to expand its sights. We are exploring scripted podcasts, organizing digital and nonfiction, making concrete gains in equity and inclusion.

“(WGA East members) have mobilized very effectively to win an extension of the New York State COBRA grant program and, at the federal level, to ensure that show workers and independent / independent contractors in news ( and elsewhere) are eligible for CARES Act benefits. Members are now mobilizing to win federal support for the news industry, which has been severely beaten with a sharp drop in advertising revenue. News store leaders compiled a list of best practices to ensure safety in the workplace and minimize layoffs; our sister unions have embraced these principles.

“We negotiated a first groundbreaking contract on CBSN, the first live anchored news network to unionize. The WGAE is learning as much as possible about scripted podcasting: meeting with members, crafting some podcasts about podcasting, and surveying members and others who have created or worked on scripted podcast series. We have studied mini TV rooms.

“In mid-2019 we earned the first national tax credit for television diversity, and our mentor programs for television writers and feature films have been expanded. We asked showrunners to reaffirm our collective commitment to a professional environment where people can do their jobs against bullying and other misconduct. Nonfiction writers and producers continue to organize, and have mobilized around a petition calling for broadcast networks and services that rely on nonfiction series to support people whose series have been closed due to the pandemic. "

In conclusion, Peterson wrote: "I am proud to be part of this union and I thank you and our staff for your commitment to our work."