Meghan McCain admits that her "worst fear,quot; right now is the reaction of the media not to lose the baby's weight fast enough.

In the last episode of The View, Meghan McCain spoke about her greatest fear and it's quite surprising! According to the conservative expert, what she fears the most is receiving a violent reaction for not losing the baby's weight quickly enough after giving birth!

As you know, Meghan is pregnant with her first baby and it happened that the topic of discussion on The View earlier today was celebrity weight loss.

Whoopi Goldberg started the conversation focused on Adele's incredible transformation as the singer has dropped no less than 100 pounds.

The star just shared a photo from her birthday celebration in which she was showing off her new fit frame while wearing a little black dress that showed off her legs and small waist.

Whoopi argued that there is ‘something in the reaction to Adele's weight that validates the fact that you must be thin to be valued in this world. And it confirms all the fears women like me have that if I only lost 30 pounds, maybe the media would love me more.

Meghan then shared her point of view on this, saying that: 'I was talking to my sister-in-law and I was telling her that one of the strange parts of being pregnant during this pandemic is that the world cannot see my body change because you the boys only see me from the waist up. And one of my biggest fears when we look forward to returning to the show is that the media reaction will be the weight you gain while pregnant and then if I don't lose it fast enough. "

She then emphasized once again that her worst fear at the moment is not related to elections or politics in general, but rather how the media will react to the transformation of her body after having her baby.



