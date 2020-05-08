Meet the cast of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars Season 5

RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars stands still. Previously scheduled to air on Showtime this summer, RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars It will now air on VH1 beginning Friday, June 5 due to the impact of the coronavirus and various schedule adjustments.

For the fifth season of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars, the 10 competing queens will face a new challenge.

"By All Stars 5We have created a new twist that is so twisted that it is guaranteed to twist your twisted minds. " RuPaul, the Emmy-winning host and executive producer on the series, said in a statement.

The last standing queen will receive a prize of $ 100,000, the champion crown and a place in the Endurance race Hall of Fame.