There are stories more important than those of Kristin Cavallari, who herself does not need to defend herself. It's blatantly opportunistic medical advice and fake shilling to ingratiate yourself with Instagram's most profitable company: sponcon. Despite this, however, I was awakened from my Friday nap to offer a simple correction about their divorce. Perhaps this is not clear to sports journalists, even those on DeadspinBut let me simplify this: Playing in the NFL does not make you a god. It is not an avenue to holiness, nor is it similar to military service. And besides, there is nothing more boring or silly than watching men call Cutler's now ex-wife a squeaky harpy as they prostrate themselves before their soccer god. Do your boots really taste that good?

It's true, as our sister site points out, that Kristin is openly anti-vaxx, a story that Up News Info has covered widely (along with his various forays into questionable wellness practices). However, what caught me the most was the proclamation that Cavallari was a "talentless harpy," a description repeated in a recent post. Cutler, meanwhile, is contrasted as the hero of his divorce announcement, a man who earned his right to sit and manipulate the mother of his children.

Here are some facts: Cavallari appeared on the disposable reality show Lagoon beach in a surprisingly lucrative television career. Where her co-stars, like Lauren Conrad, have sunk into mediocrity, Cavallari maintained a constant presence on E! as an on-air presenter and reality TV star. Very cavallariAlthough I am not specifically fascinated, it is also E! most successful No spin off to launch in recent years.

For a talentless stunt, it's pretty impressive that it attracted about half of the audience for keeping up with the Kardashians, and its gleaming E! empire in Very cavallariThe first season. Alongside this, Hollywood is indeed a dumpster, but maintaining a consistent position in the midst of all the trash, and often getting up from it, is no small feat. I don't have to like Cavallari to admit that he's kept his foot firmly on the door longer than he should, and that it's something that requires talent.

Cutler's behavior, as alleged in his divorce filings, is also too chilling for a lighthearted post about his perceived power dynamics. In recently filed court documents, Cavallari's lawyers wrote:

"The husband has been controlling and manipulating throughout the marriage … The husband is using the parties' funds in an attempt to control the wife and force her to accept proposals that are not favorable to her. (…) He uses these funds to manipulate Wife into doing what he wants him to do. "

Strict control of your finances is a pattern for Cutler. In a subtle story during the first season of Very cavallari, despised her role in the marriage, after a friend pointed out that she was the main source of income at a dinner organized by Cavallari.

With Cutler retired at the age of 37, Cavallari continued his successful 15-year television career, which began when he was in high school, using ways like the aforementioned reality show to keep his family as rich as ever. But yeah, it's all "your" money, right? Because the fruit of your wife's work is yours by right. However, the money Cutler earned in the NFL is earned and owned exclusively by him.

Later in the recently filed court documents, Cavallari allegations the emotional and verbal attacks of Cutler, who, according to her lawyers, often belittled her in front of her children. They have now decided to share primary custody, a move that came after she applied for primary custody and was blocked by her business manager from her joint finances. Does your earned right to lie down also include the right to verbally rebuke her in front of children?

“The husband will try to involve the wife in a discussion and make derogatory comments in front of the younger children. He fears that this will only escalate as the divorce process progresses and that the children suffer irreparable harm. ”

There is nothing noble, pure, or even very interesting about playing in the NFL. It is as important as Cavallari's work on television, that is: it is not important at all. Jay Cutler is not a hero; he, like Cavallari, is an artist. He was an average soccer player, at best, whose financier The future depended on his wife continuing to work well beyond his retirement age. Obviously, no one earns the right to be an emotionally and financially manipulative husband, as Cutler is said to be, especially one who is willing to target his children to punish his wife. But certainly not someone who supposedly "earned that right" by playing mediocre a sport.