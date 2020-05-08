Home Local News Meet 8 people from all over the world struggling to survive the...

Meet 8 people from all over the world struggling to survive the pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: From India to Argentina, millions of people who were already struggling to survive on the economic margins have been made even more difficult by pandemic closings, layoffs and the loss of the chance to win with a hard work day.

The cost to families is hunger and poverty, which are new or even harsher than before. Bending down at home to get out of the crisis is not an option for many, because securing the next meal means rushing to find a way to sell, clean, drive or work, despite the risk.

Here are six stories from six corners of the world of people whose lives were overturned by the same invisible threat.

___

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

Rosemary Páez Carabajal generally pushes a coffee cart on the streets of the Argentine capital, but the closure forced her to stop. Páez Carabajal, her blacksmith husband who is also out of a job and their two children rent a single room in a two-story brick building for the equivalent of $ 119 a month.

The car is now idle in the hallway, and the house is littered with textbooks as the couple try to homeschool their only school-age son, a 7-year-old son.

The coronavirus occurred at a time of already painful recession in Argentina, with more than a third of its 44 million residents in poverty, according to figures from the end of 2019.

"As the quarantine approached," Páez Carabajal recalled, "I said:" We are all screwed, we are daily vendors. "

___

