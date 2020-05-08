Meet 8 people from all over the world struggling to survive the pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: From India to Argentina, millions of people who were already struggling to survive on the economic margins have been made even more difficult by pandemic closings, layoffs and the loss of the chance to win with a hard work day.

The cost to families is hunger and poverty, which are new or even harsher than before. Bending down at home to get out of the crisis is not an option for many, because securing the next meal means rushing to find a way to sell, clean, drive or work, despite the risk.

Here are six stories from six corners of the world of people whose lives were overturned by the same invisible threat.

___

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

Rosemary Páez Carabajal generally pushes a coffee cart on the streets of the Argentine capital, but the closure forced her to stop. Páez Carabajal, her blacksmith husband who is also out of a job and their two children rent a single room in a two-story brick building for the equivalent of $ 119 a month.

The car is now idle in the hallway, and the house is littered with textbooks as the couple try to homeschool their only school-age son, a 7-year-old son.

The coronavirus occurred at a time of already painful recession in Argentina, with more than a third of its 44 million residents in poverty, according to figures from the end of 2019.

"As the quarantine approached," Páez Carabajal recalled, "I said:" We are all screwed, we are daily vendors. "

___

NAIROBI, KENYA

Judith Andeka has seen difficult times before, but nothing like this.

The 33-year-old widow and mother of five used to earn $ 2.50 to $ 4 a day doing laundry in Kibera in Nairobi, one of the largest slums in the world. Since people are not going to work due to movement restrictions, neighbors cannot pay for their services.

She has been forced to send her children to live with relatives who are a little better: "I had no choice, because how do you tell a 2-year-old child that you have no food to give them?"

Every time he goes looking for food or a chance to win, he risks having his few belongings stolen from his hut stolen. His most prized possessions are a small gas burner and an old black-and-white television.

___

YAKARTA, INDONESIA

When Budi Santosa lost his job as a cook at a Chinese fast-food restaurant, the father of two young children became one of the nearly 2 million who lost their jobs in Indonesia as a result of the pandemic. The restrictions to contain the virus also affected the 32-year-old secondary job, where he earned extra money on the moon as a driver.

Santosa has not had much time to stop in his misfortune because he has to think about the essentials: food, rent and paying the debt of his motorcycle. You now have an average of just over $ 4 a day making deliveries.

"The government told us to stay home," he said, "but if I stay home, my wife and children will have no food to eat."

___

CAIRO

When the government closed traditional coffee shops, or "ahwas," as they are called in the Middle East, it cost Hany Hassan his job. He had been making only $ 5 a day, but at least it was enough to feed his family.

"It is a very difficult situation … We are financially bankrupt," said the 40-year-old father of four.

Unable to find another job in Cairo, he returned to his family and hometown in Minya province, south of Cairo. But the chances of finding a job are also slim in the villages. He goes out every day looking for a job, but he has come empty-handed. He has borrowed money to keep his family afloat.

___

AMMAN, JORDAN

Jordan's powerful confinement has hit hard in al-Wehdat, a crowded and impoverished refugee camp in the capital. Brothers Mohammed and Khalil Yousef used to cross off an everyday existence as truckers carrying supplies and construction products. Each earned between 10 and 20 dinars, or $ 14 to $ 28, per day.

They have nine children, all under the age of 16. In Khalil's cement shack, the refrigerator is empty, save for some tomatoes, onions, and a few bags of pita bread.

After being idle for weeks, they now only partially return to work as some restrictions on drivers are eased.

Mohammed said residents generally help each other through difficult times, but borrowing from neighbors is not an option today. "The entire camp is out of work now," he said. "Everyone is broke."

___

LUCKNOW, INDIA

Mahesh and Gita Verma ran a flower stand outside a Hindu temple honoring the monkey god Hanuman in this northern Indian city. When authorities ordered a lockout, they found themselves marginalized indefinitely like others in the informal sector, which represents 85% of India's workforce.

The Vermas and their five children, between 8 and 20 years old, already lived hand to mouth before the coronavirus. Now they have been limited mainly to potato-based dishes.

Mahesh borrowed money from friends to turn the flower stand into a milk and bread stand, a business exempt from closure restrictions.

Still, "we can't have food like we used to have," Gita said.

___

___

Associated Press writers Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia; Biswajeet Banerjee in Lucknow, India; Samy Magdy in Cairo; Karin Laub in Amman, Jordan; Tom Odula in Nairobi, Kenya; and Débora Rey and Víctor Caivano in Buenos Aires, Argentina, contributed to this report.

